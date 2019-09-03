Chase Winovich's Family Has Torn Loyalties For Patriots-Steelers OpenerThere will be torn loyalties Sunday among members of the Winovich family of Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.

Four Silver Linings To N'Keal Harry's Move To Injured ReservePutting a first-round pick on IR before the start of the season is never ideal. But there are some side benefits to the Patriots' placement of N'Keal Harry on IR.

It's A Big Week For Patriots Fans, With Two NFL Films Productions Premiering On Wednesday NightWith NFL Films set to debut two new features on Wednesday night, it's officially "that time of year" for Patriots fans.

Patriots Re-Sign Demaryius Thomas, After Initially Releasing Wide Receiver Over WeekendAfter he wasn't included on the team's 53-man roster, Demaryius Thomas agreed to a deal that will bring him back to New England.

Report: Patriots Placing Rookie WR N'Keal Harry On Injured Reserve, Expected To Return Later In SeasonThe Patriots will have to wait to see what they have in first round pick N’Keal Harry.