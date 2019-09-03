



BOSTON (CBS) — One of the biggest sources of stress for working parents is juggling childcare and a job, but what if you could do that all in the same place? A daycare center in Boston’s Seaport District opened a co-working space for parents Tuesday and that means flexibility for the kids and the moms and dads.

Two-year-old twins, Kyla and Kaylan, are doing what they do best: playing. Just down the hall at Kids & Company daycare their mother, Nikki Miller is hard at work.

“Not only do they think about my kids’ needs, they also thought about me as a working parent,” Nikki said. She is the global credit manager for a software company, and “global” means her job is anything but 9 to 5.

“I’m used to have to take calls either from my commute or in between doing drop off and pick up,” she said. But with Kids & Company, she has the option to start her workday in a comfortable office space at the school. “I don’t have to rush. I can relax, drop my kids off comfortably. Not drop off with a phone in my ear and say, ‘now I’m going to go into the work co-space and take me call,'” she said.

“We’re a childcare center for children ages 6 weeks to 6 years,” said Kelley Joyce, a vice president with Kids & Company. This is the Canadian company’s first Kidco Workspace in the states.

“It gives them the perfect spot. Let’s drop my child off, jump into the Kidco Work, do an email, grab a quick cup of coffee, tap into the wifi, print out my document and off to the meeting I go,” Joyce said.

A parent can work there for 10 minutes, 2 hours or all day, whatever fills the need, and they can always take a peek at how their kids are doing.

“I look at this place as a one-stop-shop as a mom. Anything that makes my life a little easier, which I feel like they’ve done, helps a lot,” Nikki said.

That flexibility doesn’t come cheap. The tuition at Kids & Company is close to $3,000 per month.