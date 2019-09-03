BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots released veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas over the weekend, only to bring him back to the mix on Monday. Spending a few days without a job actually earned Thomas a small raise from the Patriots, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
In his new deal, Thomas will now reportedly earn a base salary of $1.5 million, up from the $1.2 million he initially signed for back in April.
Thomas’ contract still includes plenty of incentives for the 31-year-old, including active-roster bonuses and bonuses for accumulating certain stats. If Thomas hits all of his incentives, he could earn up to $6 million this season.
Thomas is still working his way back from an Achilles injury that ended his 2018 season early, and he only saw action in New England’s preseason finale during their exhibition slate. But Thomas was impressive in that tilt, hauling in seven passes for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the New York Giants.
With rookie N’Keal Harry starting the season on IR, Thomas should have ample opportunity to carve out a role in the New England offense — and bump his 2019 salary up in the process.
