Bill Belichick Noncommittal On Troy Brown's Status As Patriots Assistant Coach: 'Not Sure At This Point'Naturally, with the regular season set to begin this week, it was fair to wonder if Brown would continue working in his role, or whether that was merely a summer job. Head coach Bill Belichick was asked that question on Tuesday morning, and he didn't offer an answer either way.

Demaryius Thomas Gets Slight Raise After Rejoining PatriotsSpending a few days without a job actually earned Demaryius Thomas a small raise from the Patriots

Tom Brady On Brian Hoyer's Release: 'I'll Never Get Used To It'One might imagine that such a deep resume of experience in the NFL would make Brady numb to the feelings and emotions that can come from the sudden changes that the NFL inspires.

Chase Winovich OK With Tom Brady's Sideline HaircutPatriots rookie Chase Winovich didn't mind the sideline haircut he received from Tom Brady during New England's preseason finale.

