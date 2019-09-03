Comments
BOURNE (CBS) – An SUV caught fire near the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne at about noon on Tuesday. Police said drivers heading off Cape Cod after Labor Day weekend can expect delays and heavy traffic.
Photos from the scene show flames fully engulfing the vehicle, creating thick black smoke. It happened near the Christmas Tree Shops on Route 6.
The fire resulted in lane restrictions before the road fully reopened just after 12:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Police are on the scene, while Bourne police officers are helping with traffic control.
Police did not say if the cause of the fire was known, or if anyone was hurt.
