In the video above, you’ll see Phantom Gourmet’s picks for the North End’s Great 8. Below, Hoodline’s rankings of Boston’s favorite Italian food.
BOSTON (Hoodline) – Navigating Boston’s robust restaurant scene can be daunting. If you are craving Italian food, we have done some of the work for you. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs. No surprise that Boston’s North End is well represented.
1. Tresca
Topping the list is Tresca. Located at 233 Hanover St. (between Richmond Street and Board Alley) in the North End, this Italian spot is the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Boston, boasting four stars out of 315 reviews on Yelp.
2. Carmelina’s
Next up is the North End’s Carmelina’s, situated at 307 Hanover St. (between Lathrop Place and Prince Street). With 4.5 stars out of 1,864 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Giacomo’s Ristorante
Giacomo’s Ristorante, located at 355 Hanover St. (between Tileston and Clark streets) in the North End, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and Italian spot, which offers pasta dishes, seafood and more, four stars out of 3,303 reviews.
4. Fiorella’s Express
Fiorella’s Express, a fast casual Italian spot in Brighton, is another go-to, with four stars out of 204 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2 Tremont St. (between Washington and Tip Top streets) to see for yourself.
5. Galleria Umberto
And finally, back in the North End, check out Galleria Umberto, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 611 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza, paninis and calzones, at 289 Hanover St. (between Wesley and Lathrop places).
