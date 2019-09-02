NORTHBRIDGE (CBS) – A local farm is paying tribute to the recently retired Rob Gronkowski with a Gronk-shaped corn maze. West End Creamery in Whitinsville announced the design for their fall maze, which opens later this month.
The maze shows the star tight end spiking a football. The farm also wrote “Thanks Gronk!” and “Go Pats!” in the maze.
“What an a-maize-ing person you are on and off the field, Gronk, and it’s been so fun to watch you play!” the farm wrote on Facebook.
Gronkowski decided to end his spectacular career not long after the New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl in February. While promoting CBD products at an event last month, Gronkowski said injuries “took an absolute beating on my mind and my soul” and “football was bringing me down.”
West End Creamery, which also features an ice cream shop and mini golf, said the maze will be open Fridays and weekends from Sept. 21 to Oct. 27.
General admission for the corn maze and fall festival is $12.95.
