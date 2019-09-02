



BOSTON (CBS) — For the third time since being drafted with the 32nd overall pick by the Patriots in April, N’Keal Harry will be wearing a new jersey number this week. This time, though, the change is a bit more permanent.

With the roster getting cut down to 53 players over the weekend, and with Harry’s preseason jersey number of 8 not fitting within the NFL’s guidelines for receivers, it was time for a final change. And after what must have been careful deliberation, Harry ended up choosing No. 15.

Harry wore No. 1 while at Arizona State, but the NFL mandates that receivers wear jersey numbers in the teens or in the 80s. He initially was given the number 50 to start training camp this year, as the Patriots have numerically assigned jersey numbers in the 50s and 60s based on when they were drafted in recent years.

Elsewhere in rookies getting new jersey numbers, fan favorite Gunner Olszewski had to likewise switch to a receiver number, after he wore No. 9 in the preseason. Olszewski went with No. 80, which has of course been worn by Troy Brown and Danny Amendola in Super Bowl-winning seasons. The number had belonged to tight end Stephen Anderson, who is now on the practice squad.

#Patriots jersey number updates ⤵️ N'Keal Harry – 15

Gunner Olszewski – 80

Russell Bodine – 66

Korey Cunningham – 74

Jermaine Eluemunor – 65

Cameron Meredith – 19

Yodny Cajuste – 63

Jamie Collins – TBD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 1, 2019

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins also had to make a switch. He wore No. 91 in his first stint with the Patriots, but that number was given to defensive end Deatrich Wise in Collins’ absence. Collins wore No. 8 during the preseason (teams can have players with the same jersey numbers playing on different sides of the ball in the preseason, but had to pick a number in the 50s or 90s in time for the official start to the season.

Jamie Collins looks like he has slipped into No. 58 as he chats with Michael Bennett (77). pic.twitter.com/h6w3u4suyu — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 1, 2019

The Patriots’ roster lists him at No. 58.