BOSTON (CBS) – Demaryius Thomas’ Patriots career came to an end on Saturday, as he was not included on New England’s 53-man roster. But the veteran wide receiver’s absence didn’t last long.
Thomas agreed to a deal Monday that will bring him back to New England, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
That news dropped just moments after Schefter reported that rookie wideout N’Keal Harry would be placed on injured reserve, thus clearing a roster spot for Thomas.
Patriots now are re-signing WR Demaryius Thomas to a one-year deal, per source. Thomas was released with the idea of returning.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2019
There had been multiple reports on Saturday when Thomas was released that there was interest on both sides to bring Thomas back, pending another player being placed on injured reserve.
Thomas made his return to game action in the Patriots’ preseason finale, following a torn Achilles last December that ended his 2018 season. He hauled in seven catches on eight targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants on Thursday.
