BOSTON (CBS) – Two women were killed during an overnight fire at a triple-decker in Everett.

Flames broke out around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night on Madison Ave.

Two women were reported missing, and were eventually found dead inside the home.

Everyone on the first and third floors was able to make it safely out. But two women who lived on the second floor could not escape.

Firefighters said it was a stubborn fire, and there were still hot spots into Monday morning.

A neighbor described the moment she realized the house next door was on fire.

“All I see is smoke, things are falling, glass is burning, the whole front of the house is horrible it’s horrific,” Lilia Douche.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

The Everett fire chief said power and gas has been shut off in the neighborhood, but he is not sure how many people are impacted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.