DARMOUTH (CBS) – A Virginia man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly flashed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident while driving drunk in Dartmouth.

Just after 8 p.m. a woman called Dartmouth Police to report that a man in a dark colored pickup truck with Virginia plates pointed a gun at her while stopped at traffic lights near Shaw’s on State Road. The truck was found on Faunce Corner Road.

Police identified the driver as Michael Couture, 56, of Hampton, Virginia.

Michael Couture. (Image Credit: Dartmouth Police)

Officers found a 9 mm Ruger handgun in the truck, along with an open bottle of alcohol and several other empty bottles and cans of alcohol.

Couture allegedly admitted to police that he had been involved in a road rage incident.

Police arrested Couture for assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, second offense OUI and other charges.

