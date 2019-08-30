BOSTON (CBS) — Duke Dawson’s Patriots career has come to an end without the defensive back ever playing in a real game for New England.
The Patriots traded last year’s second-round pick to the Broncos on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The Patriots also sent a seventh-round pick to Denver with Dawson, and they’ll receive Denver’s sixth-round pick next year.
Source: #Patriots CB Duke Dawson was traded to the #Broncos. A former second rounder.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2019
Trade terms per @AdamSchefter: Patriots receive Broncos' 2020 sixth-round pick in exchange for CB Duke Dawson and a 2020 seventh-round pick.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 30, 2019
Dawson missed most of his rookie season after being placed on injured reserve in early September. He did return from IR late in the year but was never activated for a game, as the Patriots embarked on a Super Bowl run.
Dawson recorded three tackles in the Patriots’ preseason finale on Thursday night against the Giants.
The Patriots drafted Dawson with the 56th overall pick in 2018 out of Florida.
