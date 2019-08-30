  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Duke Dawson, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Trade

BOSTON (CBS) — Duke Dawson’s Patriots career has come to an end without the defensive back ever playing in a real game for New England.

The Patriots traded last year’s second-round pick to the Broncos on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots also sent a seventh-round pick to Denver with Dawson, and they’ll receive Denver’s sixth-round pick next year.

Dawson missed most of his rookie season after being placed on injured reserve in early September. He did return from IR late in the year but was never activated for a game, as the Patriots embarked on a Super Bowl run.

Dawson recorded three tackles in the Patriots’ preseason finale on Thursday night against the Giants.

The Patriots drafted Dawson with the 56th overall pick in 2018 out of Florida.

Comments