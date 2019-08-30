



BOSTON (CBS) — Another day, another acquisition on the offensive line for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots on Friday acquired center Russell Bodine from the Bills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move marks the third offensive lineman acquired via trade this week alone.

A rare in-division trade: Bills are trading C Russell Bodine to the New England Patriots, sources tell @Marcel_LJ and me. Bodine is the third OL the Patriots have traded for this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2019

The Patriots will be sending a sixth-round pick to Buffalo in the deal.

Source confirms: #Bills trade C Russell Bodine to the Patriots for a 6th round pick in 2020. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 30, 2019

Bodine, 27, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 draft by the Bengals. Bodine started in all 48 of the Bengals’ games in his four years in Cincinnati. He signed with the Bills last year, starting 10 games before breaking his leg.

Pro Football Focus gave Bodine a 61.6 rating (out of 100) while noting he was responsible for zero sacks last season.

Earlier this week, the Patriots acquired tackle Korey Cunningham from the Cardinals and guard Jermaine Eluemunor from the Ravens. All three moves came after captain and starting center David Andrew was hospitalized due to blood clots in his lung. Bill Belichick was asked Thursday night if Andrews might be able to play at all this season.

“We’re still, I’d say, getting more information on that,” Belichick said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

The deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players is Saturday at 4 p.m. The Patriots’ season begins on Sunday, Sept. 8.