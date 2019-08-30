NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday says the city is working on a fix after “poor workmanship” by a contractor resulted in badly painted street lines. “Several errors were made in both the location of lines and lane width” on High Street, the mayor wrote in a blog post.
Video from SkyEye showed the state of the lines on Friday. One person wrote on the city’s Facebook page that the newly painted lines are “super narrow and makes driving over the bike lane a scary reality.”
The contractor will be repainting the lanes next week for no additional charge to taxpayers. A special machine will be used to remove the paint without damaging the road.
The lines are also smeared by tire tracks from drivers who ignored police details and drove over fresh paint, Holaday said. High Street will be closed at points overnight next week for repainting, and traffic will be detoured.
The work is expected to be completed by next Friday.
