CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – The son of fallen Manchester police officer Michael Briggs is taking after his father. Mitchell Briggs has graduated from the New Hampshire Police Academy, the department announced Friday.
“Congratulations to Mitchell Briggs on his graduation from the NH Police Academy,” the department posted to social media. “The Manchester Police Department is so proud that Mitchell has decided to follow in his father’s footsteps.”
The police chief and other officers were on hand in Concord to wish Briggs well.
Michael Briggs was killed in the line of duty in 2006. His killer is still on death row.
