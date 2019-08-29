  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Sterling news, Wrong-Way Crash

STERLING (CBS) – A wrong-way crash on Interstate 190 South in Sterling left a driver seriously injured. The crash that happened just after 6 a.m. closed the highway near Exit 6.

The fire department said the car hit several pieces of unoccupied construction equipment. It took first responders nearly a half hour to free the driver from the single-vehicle crash.

The wrong-way crash on I-190. (Tina Gianos/Sterling Fire Department)

Several other cars passing by hit debris that resulted from the crash. Traffic was temporarily detoured before I-190 reopened by 8 a.m.

No one else was injured in the incident.

