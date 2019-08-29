Comments
STERLING (CBS) – A wrong-way crash on Interstate 190 South in Sterling left a driver seriously injured. The crash that happened just after 6 a.m. closed the highway near Exit 6.
The fire department said the car hit several pieces of unoccupied construction equipment. It took first responders nearly a half hour to free the driver from the single-vehicle crash.
Several other cars passing by hit debris that resulted from the crash. Traffic was temporarily detoured before I-190 reopened by 8 a.m.
No one else was injured in the incident.
You must log in to post a comment.