Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A large crime scene was established Thursday night in a North Attleboro neighborhood. Police have not commented on the nature of the incident.
It happened on Birch Road around 9 p.m.
Neighbors told WBZ-TV there was a heavy police presence.
A large pool of blood could be seen near a car on the street.
Witnesses also said they saw at least two people taken out of a home on stretchers.
The Bristol District Attorney’s office confirmed it is responding to the scene.
No further details are currently available.
You must log in to post a comment.