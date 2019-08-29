Filed Under:North Attleboro News

BOSTON (CBS) – A large crime scene was established Thursday night in a North Attleboro neighborhood. Police have not commented on the nature of the incident.

It happened on Birch Road around 9 p.m.

Neighbors told WBZ-TV there was a heavy police presence.

A crime scene in North Attleboro. (Courtest Photo)

A large pool of blood could be seen near a car on the street.

Witnesses also said they saw at least two people taken out of a home on stretchers.

The Bristol District Attorney’s office confirmed it is responding to the scene.

No further details are currently available.

