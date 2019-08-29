MILLBURY (CBS) – The owner of a Millbury laundromat said he nearly had a heart attack when he found $530 in one of his dryers this week. Unfortunately, it wasn’t his, but he tracked down the customer who lost it.
Sudz City owner David Delaney told WBZ-TV he was taking clothes of out a dryer Tuesday afternoon when a stack of cash came rolling out as well.
He knew the customer, who has been bringing her family’s dirty clothes to his laundromat for months, and sent her a text message. But Delaney only told her he found something valuable that belonged to her.
When she came in Delaney said the woman nearly cried.
“We were shocked and thankful and grateful, and he wouldn’t take anything (in return),” the woman told the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, which first reported the story. She didn’t want her name used.
Delaney said the woman told him her family was saving up the money for Christmas gifts and vacations, but they lost it. Fortunately, the cash had been in someone’s pockets and Delaney was the one to find it.
