Comments
MIDDLETON (CBS) – Injuries were reported after a serious crash involving a car that rolled over onto a lawnmower. A landscaper was seriously injured in the crash.
The car was being driven by a pizza delivery driver.
Debris was scattered around Village Road, where the crash happened around 5:30 p.m.
Middleton Police said a male driver lost control and hit a pillar, fire hydrant, and then a lanscaper.
The landscaper was rushed to Beverly Hospital, then taken by MedFlight to Boston.
The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.
No further details are currently available.
You must log in to post a comment.