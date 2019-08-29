  • WBZ TVOn Air

MIDDLETON (CBS) – Injuries were reported after a serious crash involving a car that rolled over onto a lawnmower. A landscaper was seriously injured in the crash.

The car was being driven by a pizza delivery driver.

A car rolled onto a lawnmower in Middleton. (WBZ-TV)

Debris was scattered around Village Road, where the crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

Middleton Police said a male driver lost control and hit a pillar, fire hydrant, and then a lanscaper.

The landscaper was rushed to Beverly Hospital, then taken by MedFlight to Boston.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

No further details are currently available.

