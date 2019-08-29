BOSTON – Looking for a mouthwatering Mexican meal? If you trust the opinion of others, these are the spots to try. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. La Catrina
Topping the list is La Catrina. Located at 1620 Commonwealth Ave. in Brighton, the Mexican spot is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Boston, boasting four stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp.
2. Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar
Next up is Back Bay’s Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar, situated at 271 Dartmouth St. (between Boylston and Newbury streets). With four stars out of 2,038 reviews on Yelp, the lounge, cocktail bar and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Coreanos Allston
Allston’s Coreanos Allston, located at 172 Brighton Ave. (between Parkvale and Harvard avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Korean, Asian fusion and Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 387 reviews.
4. El Pelón Taquería
El Pelón Taquería, a Mexican spot in Kenmore, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,094 Yelp reviews. Head over to 92 Peterborough St. (between Kilmarnock and Jersey streets) to see for yourself.
5. Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
Finally, there’s Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, a South Boston favorite with four stars out of 562 reviews. Stop by 412 W. Broadway to hit up the cocktail bar and Mexican spot next time you’re in the mood.
