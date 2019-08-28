BOSTON (CBS) — When it comes to branding and marketing in the NFL, there’s just no beating Tom Brady.
The Patriots’ 42-year-old quarterback came in as the most marketable player in the entire NFL, in a poll conducted by Sports Business Journal Daily. Brady finished in the top spot, ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Odell Beckham Jr., who was a distant third.
SBJ explained the methodology of the polling: “The survey was distributed to marketing/branding execs, sports business professors and both print and on-air football media. The 40 respondents listed, in order, their top five most marketable players in the NFL. Points were awarded on a five-point scale, with players awarded five points for a first-place vote, four points for second place, etc.”
Mahomes actually received one more first-place vote (13) than Brady (12), but Brady’s 10 votes for second place compared to Mahomes’ eight second-place votes gave Brady the slight edge in the top spot.
SPORTS BUSINESS JOURNAL’S RESULTS (TOTAL VOTE POINTS IN PARENTHESES)
1. Tom Brady (117)
2. Patrick Mahomes (115)
3. Odell Beckham Jr. (78)
4. Baker Mayfield (46)
5. Saquon Barkley (45)
6. Aaron Rodgers (40)
7. J.J. Watt (33)
8. JuJu Smith-Schuster (33)
9. Drew Brees (26)
10. Dak Prescott (18)
In addition to his own TB12 health and lifestyle brand, Brady is sponsored by Under Armour, Tag Heuer, and Aston Martin.
The story also compared players’ social media followings, with Brady’s 11.3 million total followers (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram combined) coming in at No. 2, just behind Russell Wilson, at 11.5 million.
While Brady’s football career may be in its final stages (right?), the future looks bright for the business of Brady.
You must log in to post a comment.