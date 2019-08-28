



BOSTON (CBS) — With major decisions looming at the end of the week, Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio continue to tinker with the Patriots’ roster.

That work involved the acquisition of tackle Korey Cunningham from the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, according to Cunningham himself.

The second-year lineman announced via Instagram that he had been traded to New England.

“I was just notified that I have been traded to the New England Patriots,” Cunningham wrote. “Beyond excited to continue my career and to get back to work!!”

ESPN’s Field Yates said that the Patriots will trade a sixth-round pick to Arizona to complete the deal.

The Patriots are expected to send Arizona a sixth-round pick for Korey Cunningham, per source. https://t.co/HNpd1miPWX — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 28, 2019

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound tackle played and started in six games last year at left tackle as a rookie, after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Cincinnati. Pro Football Focus notes that he played 349 snaps last year (77th-most among tackles), committing four penalties and allowing two sacks. He suffered a foot injury in late December that ended his season.

The 24-year-old joins a tackle depth chart in New England that currently includes Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon as the presumed starters, followed by Dan Skipper, Cole Croston, Yodny Cajuste, Cedrick Lang, Tyree St. Louis, and Martez Ivey.

The Patriots — like all NFL teams — must trim their roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Saturday.