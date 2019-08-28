Comments
REVERE (CBS) – A driver is facing charges after State Police say he hit an elderly woman in Revere early Wednesday morning.
The 80-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was hit by a car as she walked in a crosswalk on Revere Beach Boulevard at Chester Avenue around 6 a.m.
She was rushed to a hospital with what police called “potentially serious injuries.”
The driver, 61-year-old Jaaziel Goncalves of Revere, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation and a crosswalk violation.
He will be arraigned Wednesday in Chelsea District Court.
