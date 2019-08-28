HIGH POINT, N.C. (CBS) — A 19-year-old from Boston allegedly told police that he was plotting a school shooting at High Point University in North Carolina. Freshman Paul A. Steber is charged with two felony counts of having weapons on campus and communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.
The university told the police department on Tuesday that its security officers knew of a student who had two guns and ammunition in his dorm room. Police officers responded, seizing the firearms and arresting Steber.
According to court documents, Steber told police in an interview he planned on “shooting up” the campus. An officer wrote that Steber had a “plan and timeline to kill people.”
He’s being held in jail on a $2 million bond. Documents stated that he lived on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston’s Back Bay.
“This incident illustrates the importance of the public reporting suspicious activity to authorities,” High Point police said in a statement. “Information from the public is often the critical first step in preventing acts of mass violence.”
The university is praising the students who alerted security that Steber had guns. Classes for the fall semester began on August 20.
Police are still investigating.
