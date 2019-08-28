LAWRENCE (CBS) – A Lawrence man lost his home in a devastating fire Wednesday just three days after he bought it.
Flames broke out in the three-family home on Haverhill Street around 9:45 a.m. and quickly tore through the roof, causing it to cave in. Thick, heavy smoke engulfed the neighborhood and could be seen from miles away.
Everyone inside escaped safely.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital, but it’s not clear yet why. There’s no word on his condition.
Firefighters had to get out of the house because of the deteriorating conditions inside and were forced fight the fire from the outside.
“They made a valiant attempt to stop it but it just got too advanced too fast,” Deputy Fire Chief Jack Meaney told reporters.
There’s no word yet on a cause. The home is considered a total loss.
Mario Nunes told WBZ-TV he bought the house just three days ago. Tenants lived on the second and third floors and Nunes had planned on moving into the first floor apartment soon.
NEW | Entire front side of Lawrence house just fell down on nearby cars as firefighters fought the fire at 274 Haverhill Street. Nobody hurt. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/Ocld32ZLO0
— Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) August 28, 2019
Hours after the fire broke out, the entire front side of the building fell down and collapsed onto cars parked out front on the street. No one was hurt.
