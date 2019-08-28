



FOXBORO (CBS) – Foxboro’s biggest neighbor is lending a helping hand to the little guy – or gal in this case.

Wendy Powell sure felt down on her luck when her car went up in flames while she stood in a local bank last week.

“The fire department had a report and it said 3.5 minutes. Just like that, it torched. Didn’t take long at all,” Wendy Powell explained.

The mom of three lives paycheck to paycheck. And now back-to-school shopping includes a new car…

“Where are you going to come up with the money? I don’t have it in the account. I’m just hardworking, every day. Take care of the kids. I’ve got to go grocery shopping. Everything depends on a vehicle,” Powell said.

Wendy’s daughter took it upon herself to start an online fundraiser. She said her mom — her best friend — does a lot for their family.

“I know we don’t have a lot of wiggle room in the budget. Coming up with money for a new car is not easy. It’s a lot of money for a new car that’s reliable and dependable,” said Wendy’s daughter, 17-year-old Sandra Dorian.

The loving gesture from the teen caught the Patriots’ attention – with the Partners in Patriotism organization pledging $3,000 – and an additional $2,000 if other donors help them reach their online goal by the end of September. It means the world to this family of Pats fans in Foxboro.

“Blown away. Blown away. So grateful,” Wendy said.

“They don’t even know us and they’re helping us out,” her daughter added.

If you’d like to donate to help the family reach that online goal, visit their fundraising page.