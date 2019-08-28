BOSTON (CBS) – Studies in animals have suggested that fasting every other day can improve health and survival, but the effects are still not clear in humans. Now a new study from Australia suggests that this rather extreme approach can help people lose weight and improve their heart health.
Researchers looked at 60 healthy adults over four weeks and randomly assigned them to continue to eat the way they normally do or begin to fast for 36 hours followed by 12 hours of unrestricted eating.
They found the people who fasted reduced their weekly calorie intake by about 37-percent and lost an average of almost eight pounds. They also had more lean muscle, less belly fat, and lower cholesterol levels and improved heart health.
Scientists admit this is a tough approach to weight loss for most people and the long-term effects are still unknown. But they say if people want to lose weight in the short-time, it might be a reasonable thing to try for a few months.
