CHICAGO (CBS) – Contigo is recalling about 5.7 million kids cleanable water bottles because of a potential choking hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the clear silicone spout on the bottle can detach.

The recalled models have a black spout base and a black spout cover. They came in 13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce sizes. Some bottles had graphic designs on the outside while others had solid colors or stainless steel.

The recalled water bottle (Image credit: CPSC)

The water bottles were sold at stores like Costco, Walmart and Target nationwide and online from April 2018 to June 2019 for anywhere between $9 and $24.

Read The Full Recall Notice Here

So far, there have been 149 reports of a the spout detaching, ending up in a child’s mouth 18 times.

Anyone who bought a recalled water bottle should stop using it and take it away from children. Consumers are being told to contact Contigo for a free replacement kit.

