CHICAGO (CBS) – Contigo is recalling about 5.7 million kids cleanable water bottles because of a potential choking hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the clear silicone spout on the bottle can detach.
The recalled models have a black spout base and a black spout cover. They came in 13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce sizes. Some bottles had graphic designs on the outside while others had solid colors or stainless steel.
The water bottles were sold at stores like Costco, Walmart and Target nationwide and online from April 2018 to June 2019 for anywhere between $9 and $24.
Read The Full Recall Notice Here
So far, there have been 149 reports of a the spout detaching, ending up in a child’s mouth 18 times.
Anyone who bought a recalled water bottle should stop using it and take it away from children. Consumers are being told to contact Contigo for a free replacement kit.
