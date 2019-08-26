Comments
EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy has serious injuries after he was hit by a truck Monday evening. First responders were called to Route 106 in East Bridgewater around 5:15 p.m.
“Upon arrival, police learned that the 14-year-old East Bridgewater boy was riding a bicycle when he came out from behind a van and attempted to cross Route 106,” said a statement from police. The teen was then hit by a Honda Ridgeline truck.
He was med-flighted to Massachusetts General Hospital.
The truck driver, a 64-year-old West Bridgewater man, stayed at the scene, police said.
