Filed Under:Boston News, East Bridgewater News

EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy has serious injuries after he was hit by a truck Monday evening. First responders were called to Route 106 in East Bridgewater around 5:15 p.m.

“Upon arrival, police learned that the 14-year-old East Bridgewater boy was riding a bicycle when he came out from behind a van and attempted to cross Route 106,” said a statement from police. The teen was then hit by a Honda Ridgeline truck.

He was med-flighted to Massachusetts General Hospital.

A teen was seriously injured after he was hit while riding his bike in East Bridgewater (WBZ-TV)

The truck driver, a 64-year-old West Bridgewater man, stayed at the scene, police said.

