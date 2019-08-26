BOSTON (CBS) — The winter, spring, and summer have all been filled with uncertainty when it comes to Patriots receiver Josh Gordon. Even upon his reinstatement a little over a week ago, it was unclear how, when or if Gordon would be able to contribute to this year’s team.

But on Sunday, Gordon was in full pads on the practice field. After passing his physical, the receiver was taken off the non-football injury list, making him eligible to play when the season begins on Sept. 8.

The first domino fell when the team also released receiver Maurice Harris on Sunday. The veteran was having a decent summer, but an ill-timed injury robbed him of his chance to make the roster.

Now, presumably, the roster spot will be filled by Gordon. And in a now-crowded spot on the depth chart, the fact that he’s occupying that spot means that he’ll need to produce.

“The way it happened so fast is I think remarkable,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss said on Sports Final on Sunday night. “I think he’s going to be active on opening day, and help them.”

Figuring out exactly how much to expect out of Gordon remains a bit difficult.

Last year, in 11 games with the Patriots, Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and four touchdowns. Prorated out over a 16-game season, that comes out to almost 60 receptions for over 1,000 yards with about six touchdowns.

“I think he’s gonna start. They need him to start,” WEEI’s Christian Fauria said. “They don’t need him to be a third wide receiver or just be a decoy. They need him to produce right away.”

Despite missing all that time away from the team due to suspension, Fauria thinks Gordon can handle an important role right away.

“The retention is there,” Fauria said. “The guy played 11 games, had a bunch of yards and a bunch of catches. It should be an easy transition for him.”

While nothing is every easy in the NFL, Gordon showed what he could do last year in Tom Brady’s offense without having any time to learn the playbook. What would you consider to be a realistic expectation for 2019?

