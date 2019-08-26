MILLBURY (CBS) – A mother is accused of leaving her 15-month-old child alone in a car Sunday afternoon at a Millbury mall. Sheila Parslow, 38, is facing child endangerment and drug possession charges.
Millbury Police Chief Donald Desorcy told WBZ-TV that a customer at The Shoppes At Blackstone Valley noticed the sleeping child inside the car just after noon. The car was locked with its windows rolled up, police said.
A responding officer was in the process of using a small hammer to break the car window when Parslow came running out of a store, police said. Paramedics checked out the child at the scene and determined they did not need to be hospitalized.
Parslow was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment of a child and possession of a Class A drug (Oxycodone).
Police gave custody of the child to another family member who came the scene. Authorities have filed a report with the Department of Children & Families.
Parslow is expected to be arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court.
Clarification: Police now say the officer did not end up smashing the car window.
