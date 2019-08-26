  • WBZ TVOn Air

LITTLETON


LITTLETON (CBS) – An accused drunk driver is facing several charges after crashing into a market in Littleton overnight.

Police said the 21-year-old was in a van heading down Goldsmith Street around 11 p.m. Sunday when he raced through an intersection, tore through a loading dock on the side of the New Oriental Supermarket and a fence before the van hit a tree in the woods and finally came to a stop.

The driver, who has not been identified, was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester in serious condition.

The fire department said the driver initially told them he lost control of his brakes. He’s now charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop at a stop sign.

The loading dock on the side of the New Oriental Supermarket after the crash. (WBZ-TV)

A crane was brought in to pull the damaged van out of the woods.

The van was towed away after the crash. (WBZ-TV)

A sign outside the market said it will be open for business Monday.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

