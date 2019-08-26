Comments
GLOUCESTER (CBS) – A young man was killed when his car slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Route 128 in Gloucester Monday morning.
It happened in the northbound side of the highway near exit 12 around 7:45 a.m.
State Police said 22-year-old Johnathan Silva of Gloucester drove his Kia Forte into the back end of a Kenworth truck, “for reasons still under investigation.” Silva died at the scene. The truck driver, 64-year-old man from Lawrence, was not hurt.
Traffic was diverted at Exit 13 at Route 133 until all lanes were open about four hours after the crash.
