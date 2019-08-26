Filed Under:Gloucester News, Johnathan Silva

GLOUCESTER (CBS) – A young man was killed when his car slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Route 128 in Gloucester Monday morning.

It happened in the northbound side of the highway near exit 12 around 7:45 a.m.

A deadly Gloucester crash. (Image Credit: Dustin Fitch/Massachusetts State Police)

State Police said 22-year-old Johnathan Silva of Gloucester drove his Kia Forte into the back end of a Kenworth truck, “for reasons still under investigation.”  Silva died at the scene. The truck driver, 64-year-old man from Lawrence, was not hurt.

A car hit the back of a tractor trailer on Route 128 north in Gloucester Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

Traffic was diverted at Exit 13 at Route 133 until all lanes were open about four hours after the crash.

Comments