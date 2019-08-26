BOSTON (CBS) — Trusting a player with zero games of NFL experience to step in and protect Tom Brady’s blind side is a rather big deal. Trusting a player with zero games of NFL experience who’s also coming off a torn Achilles to do that job is even bigger.

Despite that summer uncertainty, the first steps from Isaiah Wynn in preseason game action have been encouraging.

After being drafted at No. 21 overall in 2018, Wynn played just one quarter of a preseason game before suffering the season-ending injury. Now in year two, Wynn has suited up for preseason games against the Titans and Panthers. While it may be too soon to say he’ll be a rock on the left side of the line for years to come, it would be difficult to take issue with the work he’s done thus far.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger took a closer look at Wynn’s play vs. the Panthers, and he liked what he saw.

“You watch him, he handled himself well,” Baldinger said in his video posted to Twitter. “The thing I liked in his 28 snaps, he was never on the ground.”

Going up against the likes of Luke Kuechly, Shaq Thompson, Kawann Short, Mario Addison and Brian Burns, Wynn was strong in both pass protection and run blocking throughout the course of his 28 snaps.

“Locked out, feet move, not over-extended very often. Thought he kept his pads underneath him,” Baldinger said.

The 23-year-old Wynn is slated to start at left tackle when the real games begin on Sept. 8. While there are sure to be a few hiccups along the way, his early work has helped relieve a lot of worry from the region when it comes to one of the most important positions on the field.