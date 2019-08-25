Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – David Ortiz posted a photo of him and his daughter on Instagram, the first time fans have gotten a glimpse at the Red Sox icon since he was shot and hospitalized for more than a month.
Ortiz was shot June 9 in the Dominican Republic. He was hospitalized at Mass General Hospital until July 26.
The former Red Sox designated hitter had posted gratitude on social media following the shooting, but hasn’t been seen publicly since.
On Sunday, he posted a photograph with his daughter Alex as he dropped her off at college.
More than a dozen people have been arrested in the Dominican Republic in connection with the shooting of Ortiz.
You must log in to post a comment.