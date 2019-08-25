



BOSTON (CBS) – Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck stunned everyone, including his own fans, when news of his retirement leaked while he stood on the sidelines with his teammates during a preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

As he walked off the field following the game, Luck was booed by many Colts fans who were still in attendance.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t hear the reaction,” Luck said. “It hurt, I’ll be honest with you, it hurt.”

Players across the league were critical of the fans who booed Luck, a quarterback who dealt with a long list of injuries during his career.

Among those who weighed in were Patriots players James White, Devin McCourty and Kyle Van Noy.

What a joke!!! SMH 🤦🏿‍♂️…boo-ing Luck…nahhhh they can’t be serious -Dmac https://t.co/hFfxNdgnuh — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) August 25, 2019

Sad to see people hate on Luck like that! keep that same energy both ways tho… Hell Yeahh luck! You a beast!! now go enjoy growing your beard in peace… ✌🏽✌🏽 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) August 25, 2019

Bears tight end Trey Burton was on the field and heard the reaction firsthand.

I was on the field when this happened. These fans are so sad for doing this. Y’all have no clue how injuries affect players. Not everyone recovers the same… https://t.co/suQpSqi8bE — Trey Burton (@TreyBurton8) August 25, 2019

Following Luck’s stunning retirement, former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett takes over as starter.