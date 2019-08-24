  • WBZ TV

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Cambridge Police said a woman has been charged in a hit and run accident on Massachusetts Avenue on Saturday night.

Police said the 20-year-old woman from Medford was arrested after she allegedly hit a 15-year-old Cambridge male who was crossing in the crosswalk of Massachusetts Avenue and Pearl Street.

A teen was hit while crossing Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge on Saturday night. (Photo Credit: Cambridge Police Department)

Police said the driver left the scene, hitting two parked cars before she was arrested.

The teen was transported to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, head injuries.

The driver, Katrina Murphy, 20, is expected to face charges.

