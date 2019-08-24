Comments
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Cambridge Police said a woman has been charged in a hit and run accident on Massachusetts Avenue on Saturday night.
Police said the 20-year-old woman from Medford was arrested after she allegedly hit a 15-year-old Cambridge male who was crossing in the crosswalk of Massachusetts Avenue and Pearl Street.
Police said the driver left the scene, hitting two parked cars before she was arrested.
The teen was transported to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, head injuries.
The driver, Katrina Murphy, 20, is expected to face charges.
