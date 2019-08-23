BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton is ending his White House bid. The representative from the state’s sixth district said Friday he is not moving forward with his long-shot presidential campaign.
Moulton, who never qualified for any of the Democratic debates, told the Boston Globe that he “could see the writing on the wall” and believes the primary is a three-way race between former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts.
He plans to make his exit from the race official at Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting on Friday.
“Though this campaign is not ending the way we hoped, I am leaving this race knowing that we raised issues that are vitally important to the American people and our future,” Moulton will say, according to prepared remarks.
The former Marine’s political rise started when he upset incumbent Rep. John Tierney in 2014. He made national headlines for helping to lead a controversial rebellion against Nancy Pelosi’s ultimately successful campaign for House Speaker.
Moulton is still running for re-election to his House seat.
You must log in to post a comment.