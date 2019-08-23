MEDFORD (CBS) – Service on the MBTA’s Orange Line was suspended Friday afternoon due to a fire in Medford.
The MBTA says a fire was in the track area between Wellington and Malden Center stations.
Passengers were evacuated from the train and third rail power was deactivated.
Video from SkyEye showed firefighters on the tracks extinguishing the fire underneath the train.
All Orange Line trains were “standing at stations” until the fire was extinguished.
Another video shows passengers being evacuated from orange line trains because of a track fire. MBTA says power on the third rail has been shut down. #WBZ
Video: @ninifettuccine pic.twitter.com/2FaWDI6JBs
— Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) August 23, 2019
Service has been replaced by bus shuttles between Oak Grove and Wellington stations.
The MBTA says passengers should expect delays of more than 20 minutes.
