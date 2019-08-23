  • WBZ TVOn Air

MEDFORD (CBS) – Service on the MBTA’s Orange Line was suspended Friday afternoon due to a fire in Medford.

The MBTA says a fire was in the track area between Wellington and Malden Center stations.

Fire on Orange Line train in Malden (WBZ-TV)

Passengers were evacuated from the train and third rail power was deactivated.

Video from SkyEye showed firefighters on the tracks extinguishing the fire underneath the train.

All Orange Line trains were “standing at stations” until the fire was extinguished.

Service has been replaced by bus shuttles between Oak Grove and Wellington stations.

The MBTA says passengers should expect delays of more than 20 minutes.

