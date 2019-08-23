  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Danvers News


DANVERS (CBS) – Danvers Police are searching for the driver who crashed into a gas pump, sparked a fire and took off overnight.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Friday at the Gulf station on Route 1 near the Topsfield line.

The clerk told reporters a white pickup truck slammed into a gasoline pump and then sped away.

The gas pump after the crash and fire early Friday. (Photo credit: Madhu Sudan Rana)

Madhu Sudan Rana said he heard a loud bang and saw a burst of light. Flames and thick black smoke broke out, but the station’s suppression system was triggered, setting an alarm. It put out most of the fire before firefighters arrived.

“Oh my God, it was so bad, so bad, the gas, bad,” Rana said.

He was able to turn off the gasoline pumps and run next door. No one was hurt.

The gas pump after the crash and fire early Friday. (WBZ-TV)

The suppression system at the Mobil station across the street was also set off by the fire. Both gas stations are now closed until further notice.

Comments