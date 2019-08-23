DANVERS (CBS) – Danvers Police are searching for the driver who crashed into a gas pump, sparked a fire and took off overnight.
It happened around 1:20 a.m. Friday at the Gulf station on Route 1 near the Topsfield line.
The clerk told reporters a white pickup truck slammed into a gasoline pump and then sped away.
Madhu Sudan Rana said he heard a loud bang and saw a burst of light. Flames and thick black smoke broke out, but the station’s suppression system was triggered, setting an alarm. It put out most of the fire before firefighters arrived.
“Oh my God, it was so bad, so bad, the gas, bad,” Rana said.
He was able to turn off the gasoline pumps and run next door. No one was hurt.
The suppression system at the Mobil station across the street was also set off by the fire. Both gas stations are now closed until further notice.
