BOSTON (CBS) – One of the biggest parties of the year is set to get underway in Boston’s North End on Friday.
St. Anthony’s Feast is celebrating its 100th year. Things kick off Friday night with opening ceremonies. Throughout the weekend, the festival will feature Italian food from 100 vendors, music and parades. The highlight is Sunday when a 10-hour procession of the statue of St. Anthony parades through the streets of the North End.
On the South Shore, Cohasset is hosting a Family Fun Day on Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at Cohassett Village. There will be a little something for everyone with live music, games, food, face-painting, inflatable slides and bounce houses, along with a scavenger hunt.
Heading north of the city but staying along the water, a fleet of rare and vintage boats will sail into Salem on Saturday for the 37th Antique and Classic Boat Festival. About 40 boats are expected and will range from sailboats to power and hand-powered crafts. But it’s not just the boats; the festival will also have a craft show, kids activities and music.
You must log in to post a comment.