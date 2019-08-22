Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A Special Forces soldier from Chicopee has been killed in Afghanistan. Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa, 31, was one of two Green Berets who died during combat operations on Wednesday in Faryab Province.
Deleon-Figueroa served more than 13 years in the Army and was deployed six times.
He deployed as an infantryman to Iraq in 2008, and to Afghanistan in 2010. As a Green Beret, he deployed to South America in 2015 and 2018, and to Afghanistan in 2018 and 2019.
Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez, 35, of LaPuente, Calif., was also killed. Both soldiers were assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.
Deleon-Figueroa and Gonzalez were posthumously promoted to Master Sergeant.
