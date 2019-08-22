BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ undefeated preseason rolls on.
In what was a quiet game in terms of offense, the Patriots beat the Panthers 10-3 on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
Tom Brady started at quarterback for New England, and he went 8-for-12 for 75 yards while also rushing for three yards to pick up a first down.
The Patriots took a 7-0 lead into halftime, scoring the lone points of the first half on a 1-yard James Develin touchdown run.
The Patriots’ defense limited Cam Newton to 4-of-6 passing for 30 yards, sacking the Panthers’ quarterback twice. Newton left the game with a foot injury.
Jarrett Stidham — not Brian Hoyer — was the first quarterback to replace Brady, and he went 6-for-9 for 52 yards prior to halftime. Hoyer did not play in the game at all.
Jakobi Meyers once again led the Patriots with 74 receiving yards, on seven receptions — all from Stidham. Brady went 0-for-3 when targeting the undrafted rookie receiver.
The Patriots suffered injuries to Brandon King (left leg/ankle), Nate Ebner, Benjamin Watson (head), Damien Harris, and Gunner Olszewski. Kyle Van Noy also left the game due to injury but returned to action shortly thereafter.
The Patriots close out their preseason on Thursday, Aug. 29, at home against the New York Giants. The regular season will kick off on Sunday, Sept. 8, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
You must log in to post a comment.