BOSTON (CBS) – Michigan researchers have found that a traditional Chinese medicine technique may reduce pain in patients with chronic back problems, and it’s not acupuncture.
Unlike acupuncture which involves needles, acupressure uses a finger, thumb or device to apply pressure to specific points on the body to treat ailments, including pain.
Researchers at the University of Michigan studied 67 volunteers with chronic back pain and found that those who applied acupressure themselves for 27 to 30 minutes a day over six weeks reported less pain and, in some cases, less fatigue.
Many people with chronic back pain rely on medication, sometimes opioids, to function, which can cause side effects and increase the risk of addiction. But acupressure could provide an alternative treatment that is cheap, safe and that patients can do on their own.
