  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMNFL Preseason Football
    10:30 PMPatriots Fifth Quarter
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston University, Erin Edwards


BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston University student has been killed in a murder-suicide in Georgia.

Police say 20-year-old Erin Edwards, and her brother, 24-year-old Christopher Edwards, were shot to death in their home in Cobb County.

Police believe their mother, 58-year-old Marsha Edwards, killed them and then herself. They were found dead Wednesday during a welfare check.

Erin Edwards (Photo from Facebook)

Erin Edwards was going to be a junior at BU and was studying at the College of Communication. Boston University said Erin was an active student and well known by many on campus.

Comments