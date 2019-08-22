Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston University student has been killed in a murder-suicide in Georgia.
Police say 20-year-old Erin Edwards, and her brother, 24-year-old Christopher Edwards, were shot to death in their home in Cobb County.
Police believe their mother, 58-year-old Marsha Edwards, killed them and then herself. They were found dead Wednesday during a welfare check.
Erin Edwards was going to be a junior at BU and was studying at the College of Communication. Boston University said Erin was an active student and well known by many on campus.
