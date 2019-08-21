BOSTON (CBS) — Among the biggest stories of the NFL summer has been the league’s partnership with rapper Jay-Z and Roc Nation, which will “spearhead and advise on the selection of artists for NFL tentpole performances, including the Super Bowl, and will assist in the production and promotion of new music as well as culture- and cause-focused initiatives.”
While the partnership was not one many saw coming, it was one that was aided by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
“Well, we’re involved with the NFL, you know. And Jay-Z is a good friend,” Kraft said on WEEI on Wednesday. “We’ve been doing some stuff in some charitable areas, and we were happy to introduce each side and try to help them work together.”
Kraft has befriended many artists from the rap world during his tenure with the Patriots, notably speaking up when Meek Mill was imprisoned. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation produced an Amazon documentary on the rapper, “Free Meek,” for which Jay-Z himself was an executive producer. Kraft attended the premier of the film on Aug. 1 in New York City.
The NFL/Jay-Z partnership has not come without its critics, notably from players Eric Reid and Kenny Stills.
