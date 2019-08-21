Weather Alert:Severe Thunderstorm Warning In Bristol County Until 5PM
LAWRENCE (CBS) – A tornado warning that was issued for Essex County as severe storms roll through the region has since been dropped.

The warning was dropped at 3:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is still in effect until 3:45 p.m.

Strong thunderstorms are likely throughout New England for much of the afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm watch is in place until 9 p.m. for all of Massachusetts and part of southern New Hampshire.

