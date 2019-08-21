Weather Alert:Severe Thunderstorms Likely This Afternoon, Evening
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Lynch, Boston News, Dana Pullman, Massachusetts State Police, State Police Association


BOSTON (CBS) – Dana Pullman, the former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, and Beacon Hill lobbyist Anne Lynch have both been arrested on federal conspiracy and obstruction charges. U.S. District Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling announced the arrests on Wednesday.

Lelling is expected to release more details on the charges during a Wednesday morning press conference.

Dana Pullman, former State Police Association of Massachusetts president (WBZ-TV)

The FBI said Pullman was arrested in Worcester and Lynch was taken into custody in Hull, both at their homes.

According to the Boston Globe, Pullman resigned in September amid the State Police overtime investigation that led the the arrests of several troopers.

No further details are currently available.

Comments