Larry Bird Wants Mural Of Him With Tattoos ChangedLarry Bird likes the mural on an Indianapolis home but not the tattoos.

Phillies Pounce Early To Beat Red Sox 3-2Aaron Nola pitched seven innings of four-hit ball and cruised to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night.

Chris Sale Optimistic For 2020, Despite Disappointing End To 2019 SeasonChris Sale's 2019 season is over. But fortunately for the Red Sox' ace, his 2020 season is still a reality.

Demaryius Thomas Hits Patriots Practice Field, Indicating He's Likely Off PUP ListOn Monday, officially Julian Edelman returned to action. On Tuesday, it was Demaryius Thomas' turn.

Malcolm Mitchell Opens Up About Heartbreak Of Injuries Ending His Football Career"I feel enraged. Useless. Scared, you know? I don't have any memories of myself without football," Mitchell said. "And that's how I was gonna take care of my family. With football, it was easy to see into the future. You know, without it, things get a bit blurry from time to time.