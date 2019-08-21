Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Dana Pullman, the former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, and Beacon Hill lobbyist Anne Lynch have both been arrested on federal conspiracy and obstruction charges. U.S. District Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling announced the arrests on Wednesday.
Lelling is expected to release more details on the charges during a Wednesday morning press conference.
The FBI said Pullman was arrested in Worcester and Lynch was taken into custody in Hull, both at their homes.
According to the Boston Globe, Pullman resigned in September amid the State Police overtime investigation that led the the arrests of several troopers.
No further details are currently available.
