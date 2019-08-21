BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (CBS) – Nearly 200 sets of children’s pajamas are being recalled because they don’t meet the federal government’s standards for flammability. The sleepwear distributed by SAMpark poses a risk of burn injuries to children, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
The recalled pajamas are 100 cotton knit and include a two-piece short-sleep top and pants. They have prints including acrofish neon, crabs, elephants, jellyfisher, mooch, monkey and seahorse. The sewn-in neck label reads “almirah http://www.almirah.com.”
They were sold at children’s boutique stores, including Annabelle’s in Hyannis from August 2018 to July 2019 for about $30. The recall affects sizes 6 to 12 months through 10Y.
So far, there have not been any incidents with the pajamas. Anyone who bought them should return them to SAMpark for a refund.
