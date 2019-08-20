  • WBZ TVOn Air

LYNN (CBS) — A Lynn woman was arrested late Monday night in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred hours earlier. Beatrice Ortiz, 34, is scheduled to be arraigned in Lynn District Court Tuesday.

She was charged with murdering 36-year-old Charles Stankiewicz, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Police responded to Union Street and Green Street for a stabbing around 3 p.m. Monday. The man, later identified as Stankiewicz, was rushed to NSMC Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man was stabbed on Union Street in Lynn Monday afternoon (WBZ-TV)

The D.A. did not release any other details.

