WAREHAM (CBS/AP) — A Quincy developer wants to build a horse track, casino, hotel and entertainment complex in Wareham.
Notos Group LLC, a partnership led by Tom O’Connell, an executive at Marina Bay and the Granite Links golf club, unveiled the concept at a news conference Tuesday.
The complex, called Wareham Park, would be on a site just north of Route 25. The plan includes development of a one-mile horse track which the developer says will rival Saratoga or Churchill Downs.
It would need legislative approval.
The Massachusetts casino law allows for a third resort casino in southeastern Massachusetts. The other two in the state are in Springfield and Everett.
New England’s last thoroughbred horse track, Suffolk Downs in East Boston, hosted its final live races in June. Sterling Suffolk Racecourse, which operated the track, ran a handful of summertime races since losing out on its bid to build a resort casino there in 2014.
In southeastern Massachusetts, the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe has so far been unable to build a casino in Taunton and the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe needs to secure local approvals before building a casino on Martha’s Vineyard.
